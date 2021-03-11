Alabama searches for new poet laureate

An APR News Feature

Alabama is one of 46 states to have its own poet laureate.

The process of selecting a new person to hold that post for the state of Alabama is underway. The person in the role is basically an advocate and ambassador for poetry and the literary arts for the state.

Jennifer Horne is the outgoing poet laureate. She said Alabama’s literary history gave her a solid foundation to do her job. Horne believes being a part of that community helped her in her role.

“In some ways its really, really easy because we have so many good writers and such a strong literary community,” she said. “One of the things I’ve seen myself as is a connector and facilitator. I don’t have to invent the wheel. All of these wonderful writers are already out there and there are a lot of great writers’ organizations and activities already out there.”

Connecting to people became a bit of a problem in the last full year of Horne’s term. Horne said the coronavirus that left Americans sheltering at home or going to school online also shut down poetry readings.

“I wasn’t going anywhere. So, I really kind of scrambled trying to figure out how I can still be poet laureate when I can’t go around the state and represent in person,” she said.

But Horne quickly figured out a way to use technology to reach the people of Alabama.

“I read a poem a day by an Alabama poet for my Twitter feed and on Facebook, just to do something. There were so many people who had books coming out and their events were canceled, and I thought well maybe this will help give them a little boost,” she said.

TJ Beitelman is the president of the board of the Alabama Writers’ Cooperative. They’re responsible for helping pick the poet laureate. He said Horne’s ideas can be used in the future.

“It’s been a yeoman’s effort. She’s been on Facebook. She’s been on Twitter. She is not letting the pandemic slow her down. In fact, she is finding new avenues to connect to people that do not require a face-to-face interaction. Frankly, I think there is a lot Jennifer has done that we will carry forward,” he said.

The poet laureate usually holds the position for a four-year term. Beitelman said they’re currently taking nominations for the new poet laureate.

“We’re really trying to find someone who represents what is best about writing in Alabama, who is really going to be an activist in a sense, this isn’t just an honorific kind of lifetime achievement award, this is the chief proponent of poetry in the state," he said.

It can’t just be anyone off the street. Beitelman said applicants have to have the right resume to get the job.

“A certain set of requirements that we’re looking for, we’re looking for someone who is an actively published poet and who can be that chief proponent of poetry, who has some connects in the state and has a background if not in teaching than certainly in public relations,” he said.

Sue Brannan Walker served a poet laureate of Alabama from 2003 until 2012. She said being able to communicate is essential for anyone who is nominated for the position.

“I think the quality of leadership certainly. The desire to reach out to other people in Alabama who are poets and not poets to say how important poetry is in our world today,” she said.

Walker said that may be easier now than when she took on the role.

“What we have now is media that we did not have when I was poet laureate. We didn’t have Zoom back in those days. Poet laureates are very active and Jennifer Horne certainly is in promoting other poets in Alabama and promoting poetry so I think that will continue,” she said.

This is how selecting a poet laureate works. Candidates are nominated, then their credentials are reviewed and the governing body votes for the candidate of their choice. Once a nominee has been chosen and certified, they are presented to the governor, who will make things final and name them poet laureate. Beitelman said the role is even more important with the coronavirus changing the way children are learning in school.

“Arts education in our state, for a variety of reasons, could use some support from folks outside of the school system. This is very much a position where someone can augment education programs throughout our state,” he said.

Thinking back on her term as it comes to a close, Horne said Alabama has a rich literary history and is amazed she gets to be a part of it.

“My mother died many years ago, but she was a poet. Just thinking, she would be proud of that. I just love getting to be a chapter in Alabama’s literary history, that means a lot to me,” she said.

Ultimately, Horne said it was an enriching experience for her.

“I have just done a whole range of different things that have personally been satisfying for me. I also hope have helped raise the profile of poetry in the state,” she said.

Beitelman said Alabama’s literary culture is strong thanks to past poet laureates. He hopes it can continue on with their next choice.

“There are a ton of great writers, great poets writing right now and who have written in the past. There is a long-storied tradition of writing in this state. It needs to be promoted and we need to remember that and we need to do things that will continue that tradition and foster it,” he said.

The nomination period for the new poet laureate ends on March 14.