Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill

Medical marijuana legislation has been approved by the Alabama Senate in a 21-8 vote.
The proposal will now move to the House of Representatives where similar bills have been voted down before.
This bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with qualifying medical conditions to purchase marijuana for medical use in forms such as gels or tablets from licensed dispensaries. Those looking to be approved would need a doctor's recommendation based on 17 types of conditions including cancer, anxiety, epilepsy, menopause, chronic pain and terminal illness.