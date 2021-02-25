Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill

By Caroline Vincent 57 minutes ago

 

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Medical marijuana legislation has been approved by the Alabama Senate in a 21-8 vote.

The proposal will now move to the House of Representatives where similar bills have been voted down before.

This bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with qualifying medical conditions to purchase marijuana for medical use in forms such as gels or tablets from licensed dispensaries. Those looking to be approved would need a doctor's recommendation based on 17 types of conditions including cancer, anxiety, epilepsy, menopause, chronic pain and terminal illness.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Alabama Senate
Senator Tim Melson

Related Content

Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill

By Mar 12, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A medical marijuana bill cleared its first floor vote in the Alabama Legislature as advocates hope to make headway after years of setbacks.

Senators voted 22-11 for the bill that now heads to the House of Representatives.

The measure would allow people with a doctor's recommendation to use medical marijuana for 15 conditions — including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain. It also would let them purchase cannabis products at one of 34 licensed dispensaries.

The sponsor of the legislation said he's optimistic about its chances. 

Medical marijuana bill clears Alabama Senate committee

By Feb 19, 2020
marijuana
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A medical marijuana bill has cleared its first hurdle in the Alabama Legislature.

The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill on a 8-1 vote Wednesday.

The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for 15 conditions including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain. They could purchase cannabis products at a licensed dispensary.

Alabama AG opposes possible medical marijuana legislation

By Jan 10, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

With an expected medical marijuana proposal approaching next month, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has already objected to putting it into law.

In the Jan. 6 letter to lawmakers, he expressed concerns including parallels with the opioid crisis and the continued federal marijuana ban. Similar legislation failed to pass last year. This year, a state study commission has recommended a new program. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, over 30 states have approved some form of medical marijuana proposal.