Alabama Senate approves treatment ban for trans kids

By Caroline Vincent 11 minutes ago

 

Credit Associated Press

The Alabama Senate passed a bill that would make it a felony for a doctor to treat transgender youth with puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery.

The Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt-sposored bill was approved with a vote of 23-4 and will now move to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Alabama is one of at least eight states trying to pass similar legislation where conservative lawmakers argue that such decisions and treatments should wait until adulthood. Parents, trans youth and medical experts oppose the bill and argue that it is dangerous. 

Tags: 
transgender minors
transgender rights
Senator Shay Shelnutt
Alabama Senate

Related Content

Committee advances transgender treatment ban for minors

By Caroline Vincent Feb 25, 2021
Pixabay

 

A bill that would make it a felony for doctors to treat transgender youth with hormonal therapy and puberty blockers was passed by the Alabama House Judiciary Committee.

It was approved with an 11-3 vote and will now be voted on by the entire House of Representatives.

The Southern Poverty Law Center released a responded to the bill with a statement. 

Bill would ban drug treatment for transgender kids

By Caroline Vincent Feb 10, 2021
Pixabay

 

The Alabama Legislature is considering a bill that would make it illegal to treat transgender youth with hormonal therapy, puberty blockers and surgery to aid transition. Violations would be a felony.

Advocacy groups are opposing the bill saying it will prevent doctors from providing the best medical care to transgender youth.

Alabama is one of eight states that has similar legislation being pushed by conservative lawmakers who argue decisions on treatment should wait until adulthood.

Alabama Senate OKs bill banning gender treatment for minors

By Mar 6, 2020
Pixabay

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has passed a bill that would ban gender therapies such as prescription hormones or gender confirmation surgery for minors.

The legislation would make it a felony for medical providers to prescribe puberty-blockers or hormones to anyone under age 19, or perform gender confirmation surgery on them. It passed 22-3 and now heads to the House of Representatives.