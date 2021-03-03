Alabama Senate approves treatment ban for trans kids

The Alabama Senate passed a bill that would make it a felony for a doctor to treat transgender youth with puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgery.

The Republican Sen. Shay Shelnutt-sposored bill was approved with a vote of 23-4 and will now move to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Alabama is one of at least eight states trying to pass similar legislation where conservative lawmakers argue that such decisions and treatments should wait until adulthood. Parents, trans youth and medical experts oppose the bill and argue that it is dangerous.