Alabama Senator Doug Jones isolates after his wife tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Senator Doug Jones joins a line of Alabama lawmakers who were exposed to, or tested positive for, COVID-19. The Democratic Senator will spend the final days of his term in quarantine after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. Jones told his followers on Twitter that his wife Louise isn't feeling too well but is okay. Longtime Republican Alabama U.S. member Mike Rogers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and experienced mild symptoms. The lawmaker told his constituents with a similar Tweet that he was self-isolating after consulting with the House physician. He was the second Republican member of Alabama's congressional delegation to announce that he had contracted the illness. GOP House member Robert Aderholt tested positive for COVID-19 in November but didn’t experienced symptoms. Ironically, Aderholt was the only Republican member of the Alabama Congressional delegation to vote in favor of the $2000 relief payments pushed by President Trump and backed by the Democrats. Senator Jones says he is disappointed that his quarantine will keep him from the Senate floor to vote to override Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act. Jones' Senate term ends Sunday when Republican Tommy Tuberville is sworn into office.