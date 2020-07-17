Alabama steers money for preservation of last slave ship

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is spending $1 million to preserve the remnants of the last slave ship known to have landed in the United States more than 150 years ago. 

The Alabama Historical Commission said Thursday that the money will be used to begin Phase 3 of preservation efforts for the Clotilda. The agency says that will include targeted artifact excavation and an engineering study.

The schooner named the Clotilda was sailed to West Africa in 1860 after a wealthy businessman wagered he could bring a shipload of people from Africa to the United States in defiance of laws against slave importation. The ship was burned in a bayou in 1860 to hide evidence of the crime.

State of Alabama given ownership of last US slave ship

By Apr 14, 2020
Clotilda
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The last slave ship known to have landed in the United States has a new owner: The state of Alabama. 

A federal judge granted ownership of the Clotilda shipwreck to the Alabama Historical Commission in an order released Monday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose means the state will have final say over remnants of the ship, which was found on a muddy river bottom north of Mobile and identified last year.

In Alabama, commemoration set for 'last slave ship'

By May 30, 2019
Mobile River
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — It's not clear yet what will be done with the wreckage of a 19th century schooner, discovered in the murky Mobile River, that is believed to be the last ship to bring enslaved people from Africa to the United States, but Mobile resident Jerry Ward knows what he'd like to see done.

State reviewing possible artifacts at construction site

By Feb 24, 2020
pottery shards
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's preservation agency is investigating whether pottery shards, bone fragments and spearheads found near where a subdivision is being built in Huntsville might be evidence of an ancient settlement.

Al.com reports the Alabama Historical Commission is reviewing reports from people who raised concerns about items found near a development called Flint Crossing. An Army archaeologist says a decade-old assessment showed significant evidence of a Native American village at the site from roughly 500-900 AD.