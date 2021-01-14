Alabama struggling to fix overwhelmed vaccination hotline

Alabama's coronavirus vaccine hotline has already been overwhelmed with callers looking to receive immunizations.

Dr. Karen Landers of the state health department said that officials are trying to fix the problems that have lead to the hotline to have "not worked very well." She said workers are adding capacity to the hotline and trying to make an online system available for people to make reservations for vaccinations without having to call.

Health care workers received the first doses before Gov. Kay Ivey announced the vaccine would be made available for people 75 years or older.

Landers said 87,000 Alabamians have been vaccinated as of Monday.