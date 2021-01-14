Alabama struggling to fix overwhelmed vaccination hotline

By Caroline Vincent 30 minutes ago

 

Alabama's coronavirus vaccine hotline has already been overwhelmed with callers looking to receive immunizations. 

Dr. Karen Landers of the state health department said that officials are trying to fix the problems that have lead to the hotline to have "not worked very well." She said workers are adding capacity to the hotline and trying to make an online system available for people to make reservations for vaccinations without having to call.

Health care workers received the first doses before Gov. Kay Ivey announced the vaccine would be made available for people 75 years or older.

Landers said 87,000 Alabamians have been vaccinated as of Monday. 

Tags: 
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus vaccine
vaccine hotline
Alabama Health Department

Related Content

State officials receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Jan 12, 2021
Kay Ivey COVID-19 vaccine
Office of Governor Kay Ivey

 

State leaders are encouraging Alabamians to get the coronavirus vaccine once they become eligible.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have updated their guidelines to say those who are 65 and older should get the vaccine, as well as those who are immunocompromised, in addition to healthcare workers and frontline workers. Governor Kay Ivey is encouraging Alabamians to keep following health guidelines while they wait for their turn for the vaccine. 

Alabama to make vaccine available to people 75 and older

By Caroline Vincent Jan 8, 2021

 

Senior Alabama residents will soon be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Shots had been limited to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, but they will now be available to those 75 years or older and later first responders. Those eligible can get their first dose starting Jan. 18. 

The expansion was announced by Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday who said the state wants as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

'Vaccine is coming': State urges patience amid slow rollout

By Caroline Vincent Jan 6, 2021
vaccine
Pixabay

 

Health officials in Alabama are asking for patience as the COVID-19 vaccine is slowly rolled out throughout the state. 

Vaccines are being prioritized for health care workers and long-term care residents, but health officer Scott Harris said the state expects to make the shots available to more people soon.

So far 42,000 shots had been administered out of the state's allotment of 226,000.

 