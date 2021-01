A second city official in Clanton has died from COVID-19, only six months after the mayor died of the virus.

City Council member Sammy Wilson died on Thursday while being treated for the coronavirus at a hospital. In July, longtime mayor Billy Joe Driver died after leading the city for 36 years.

Current mayor Jeff Mims said the town was thankful for Wilson's service, and fellow council member Mary Mell Smith said his death was "a big loss."