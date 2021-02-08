Alabama university removes Wallace name from building

An Alabama university is removing the name of a former governor from one of its campus buildings.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham removed George Wallace's name from what will now be called the Physical Education Building because of the four-term governor's previous infamous support of racial segregation.

The resolution was unanimously approved by trustees on Friday to replace the name that had been present since 1975. It noted that Wallace did eventual renounce racist policies, but said that his name remained a symbol of racial injustice.

There are still many buildings throughout the state that bear Wallace's name.