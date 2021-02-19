Alabama virus hospitalizations hit lowest point since fall

The number of Alabamians hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest point since last autumn.

On Thursday there were 1,003 people in state hospitals after there were 3,000 in January.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said the drop is a positive sign but that people still need to take precautions to prevent further spread the virus.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are at least eight cases in the state involving the varient of the virus from the United Kingdom.