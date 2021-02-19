Alabama virus hospitalizations hit lowest point since fall

By Caroline Vincent 28 minutes ago

 

Credit Pixabay

The number of Alabamians hospitalized for COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest point since last autumn.

On Thursday there were 1,003 people in state hospitals after there were 3,000 in January.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Don Williamson, said the drop is a positive sign but that people still need to take precautions to prevent further spread the virus.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are at least eight cases in the state involving the varient of the virus from the United Kingdom. 

Tags: 
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

Auburn University fully returning to on-campus operations

By Caroline Vincent Feb 8, 2021
Auburn University

 

Auburn University has resumed on-campus classes and activities after putting operations on hold due to the coronavirus.

The school's optional remote instruction has ended and most employees are back on campus after working virtually.

The university's number of COVID-19 cases has been trending downward since 113 cases were originally reported back in January,

Alabama opens 8 new vaccination sites to increase rollout

By Feb 8, 2021
Pixabay

 

Alabama continues COVID-19 vaccination efforts with eight new large-scale vaccination sites opening across the state today. They’re taking place in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma and Tuscaloosa.

Dr. Scott Harris is Alabama’s health officer. He said the plan is for the sites to administer 1,000 doses per day every day this week, but he warns the state’s supply won’t get to everyone who is eligible.  

Lawmakers fast-track COVID-19 liability protection bill

By Caroline Vincent Feb 4, 2021
Senate floor

 

The Alabama Senate passed a bill that provides businesses and others protection from liability in coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The legislation now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives after being approved without debate on a 27-1 vote in the Senate.

Republican Sen. Arthur Orr said the bill would protect companies, churches and other entities from virus-related claims if they were following appropriate COVID-19 precautions.