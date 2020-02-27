Alabama voters to decide on abolishing elected school board

By 2 minutes ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama voters will decide next week whether to do away with the elected state school board and replace it with an appointed commission.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has championed the change, called Amendment 1 on Tuesday's ballot.

Supports say it will put education experts in charge of education policy. Opponents say it would strip citizens' of the ability to directly choose whose in charge.

All nine members of the new commission would be appointed by the governor, subject to Senate confirmation. The amendment also tasks them with developing an alternative to Common Core curriculum standards. 

Tags: 
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
elected state school board
Amendment 1
Alabama Senate
Alabama Common Core standards
appointed school board

Lawmakers Look to Repeal Common Core, PCB Alcohol Ban to Expire, A&M Confucius Institute

By Alex AuBuchon Apr 16, 2015
Confucius Institute

A Senate committee has approved a bill that would repeal Common Core standards in Alabama public schools.

The State Senate Committee on Education and Youth Affairs voted 5-3 yesterday morning in favor of repealing current standards applying to math and English curriculums.

Those standards are built into the state's Alabama College and Career Ready Standards.

Supporters of the bill say repealing Common Core gives more control to state and local educators.

Opponents say it would put Alabama behind other states and disrupt learning.