Alabama Wildlife Center hosts summer camp for children this week

The Alabama Wildlife Center is hosting a summer camp for children interested in nature and wildlife this week.

AWC is Alabama’s oldest and largest wildlife rehabilitation center. The nonprofit organization treats around 2,000 birds from more than 100 different species.

AWC educates people about Alabama wildlife and provides medical care for injured birds. Executive Director Doug Adair said the different bird species in the state are an important learning opportunity for young people.

“The unique hook that the Alabama Wildlife Center has in presenting our environmental education is the opportunity to introduce participants up close and personally to the beautiful raptor species that we are so blessed within Alabama,” he said.

Adair said AWC has many fun activities planned for campers this week. Participants can look forward to hiking, fishing and seeing rehabilitated animals get released into the wild.

“They’ll also even get to be part of the release of a rehabilitated raptor back into the wild there at AWC, so it’ll just be a really fun-filled week for all participants,” Adair said.

The camp runs through Friday, July 30th for 1st-6th graders at Oak Mountain State Park.