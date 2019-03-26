Alabama woman dies in fire at her home

ATTALLA, Ala. (AP) — An 82-year-old Alabama woman has died in a fire at her home.

Attalla Fire Chief Robert Dillard said the fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Monday.

Dillard said Mae Pearson lived with her daughter. The chief said the daughter was unable to reach her mother, but did escape the fire.

Dillard said the fire appeared to have started near Pearson's bedroom.

The woman's body was found near a back door.

Dillard said it took more than an hour for about 18 firefighters to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the chief said there had been electrical issues at the home in the past.

Attalla is about 54 miles (87 kilometers) northeast of Birmingham.