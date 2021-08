No plans are known yet for the use of nitrogen hypoxia in state executions.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said it does not have a timetable to develop protocol for the method and declined to provide a desciption of how it will be implemented.

The state told a federal judge last week that the construction of a "system" that uses nitrogen gas to carry out death sentences was finished.

Additional safety measures are planned after an expert visited a site to evaluate the system.