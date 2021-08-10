Alabama's COVID hospitalization levels highest since January

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama is reaching similar levels to what the state saw during the peak of the pandemic.

The Alabama Hospital Association said there are 2,134 patients hospitalized with the virus, not much less than the 3,000 that were in hospitals in January.

One administrator said patients are begging to be vaccinated, only to be told it's too late.

Alabama vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the country while the state ranks fifth for new COVID-19 cases per capita. Currently Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi are ahead.