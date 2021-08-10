Alabama's COVID hospitalization levels highest since January

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama is reaching similar levels to what the state saw during the peak of the pandemic.

The Alabama Hospital Association said there are 2,134 patients hospitalized with the virus, not much less than the 3,000 that were in hospitals in January.

One administrator said patients are begging to be vaccinated, only to be told it's too late.

Alabama vaccination rates remain among the lowest in the country while the state ranks fifth for new COVID-19 cases per capita. Currently Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi are ahead.

Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus
Alabama Hospital Association

Related Content

Official: Nearly all Alabama COVID deaths among unvaccinated

By Caroline Vincent Aug 9, 2021
The majority of the 11,600 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alabama are among people who are unvaccinated.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said Friday that just 26 of those deaths were of people who were fully vaccinated.

The state still has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, even as case numbers continue to rise. The seven-day rolling average of daily cases has almost tripeled over the past two weeks.

Birmingham hospitals: Most COVID patients are unvaccinated

By Caroline Vincent Aug 5, 2021
Birmingham hospitals are once again filling up with COVID-19 patients.

Most of those are unvaccinated and younger than patients first hospitalized at the start of the pandemic.

Doctors and administrators from seven Birmingham hospitals held a press conference Wednesday and asked that the public get vaccinated. Dr. Jeremy Rogers of Grandview Medical Center specifically said the surge is preventable if people get vaccinated. 

Virus hospitalizations in Alabama approach 1,600 amid surge

By Caroline Vincent Aug 2, 2021
face mask COVID-19 coronavirus
State Health Officer Scott Harris is encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated as case numbers of the coronavirus surge.

The number of patients for the virus just reached its highest point within the last six months due to the new delta variant. Harris said anyone who contracts COVID-19 is likely to spread it to three or four other people.