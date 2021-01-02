Alabama's only all-womens' college to remain open

  • Alabama writer Kathryn Tucker Windham installed at Alabama Women's Hall of Fame at Judson College
    APR's Pat Duggins

The home of Alabama’s Women’s Hall of Fame will remain open for now. Judson College in the town of Marion met a fundraising goal. Schools officials say the college met a half million dollar cash target from donors. Other supporters have reportedly committed money toward a future total of one point three million. The school’s Board of Trustees is approving a plan to move forward with a residential spring semester for all returning students, and the school is looking ahead for a fall session. A message from President Mark Tew says the school would help arrange transfers for students if it didn’t come up with the first half million dollar infusion by the end of December.

Judson College was the setting for a number of stories for Alabama Public Radio, including one effort that won national and international awards.

APR interviewed Democratic U.S. House member Terri Sewell on growing up in Selma following a public address at Judson. That content was part of APR’s documentary “More Bridges To Cross” on the 50th anniversary of the “bloody Sunday” voting rights attack on Selma’s Edmund Pettus bridge. A historical marker on the campus that remembers the killing of civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson. His death also figured into the documentary. APR also attended the installation of Alabama writer and long-time APR and NPR commentator Kathryn Tucker Windham into the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame. Click below to listen to these stories again

