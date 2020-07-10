Alabama's US attorney submits resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The federal government’s top prosecutor for Alabama’s Northern District is resigning.

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town on Friday announced his resignation, effective Wednesday, July 15. Town said his role as U.S. Attorney “has been the highest honor of my legal career.”

Town said making the decision to leave was difficult, but one he's been considering for months. He said he's accepted a position with a privately-held defense contractor and cybersecurity solutions company in Huntsville.

Town said his replacement would be announced by Barr in the coming weeks.