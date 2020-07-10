Alabama's US attorney submits resignation

By 11 minutes ago

 

Credit Wikipedia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The federal government’s top prosecutor for Alabama’s Northern District is resigning. 

U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town on Friday announced his resignation, effective Wednesday, July 15. Town said his role as U.S. Attorney “has been the highest honor of my legal career.”

Town said making the decision to leave was difficult, but one he's been considering for months. He said he's accepted a position with a privately-held defense contractor and cybersecurity solutions company in Huntsville.

Town said his replacement would be announced by Barr in the coming weeks.

Tags: 
Jay E. Town
Alabama Northern District U.S. Attorney
Huntsville
U.S. Attorney

Related Content

Alabama Man Pleads Guilty to Terrorism Charges

By Alex AuBuchon & Mar 9, 2018
Aziz Sayyed

A north Alabama man pleaded guilty to terrorism charges yesterday, admitting he bought bomb-making materials and had hoped to conduct terrorist attacks.

In federal court in Birmingham, Aziz Sayyed, 23, of Huntsville, entered the guilty plea to charges that he sought to aid a foreign terrorist organization.

Authorities Arrest 38, Seize 40+ Guns in Tuscaloosa Roundup

By Alex AuBuchon Nov 2, 2018
seized guns
Alex AuBuchon / APR

When it comes to curbing gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area, it takes a village.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led an operation over the past two months focused on gun violence. They worked alongside seven other state and local agencies including three Tuscaloosa-area police departments and the county sheriff’s office.

Yesterday, the group announced they filed federal charges against 38 defendants and had taken more than 40 firearms off the streets of Tuscaloosa.

Space Camp resuming in Huntsville after virus shutdown

By Jun 29, 2020
Huntsville Space Camp
spacecamp.com

 

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Space Camp is resuming at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville after shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Officials say a scaled-back version of the popular program will resume Sunday as students arrive for a week of hands-on lessons and activities related to space travel.