Alabama's virus numbers rise as stores, other venues open

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases have continued to rise as some cities eased the restrictions that had been in place since the global crisis began.

As of Saturday evening, more than 7,600 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the state according to state health data. Alabama’s death toll from the virus was at least 288.

WKRG-TV reported Fairhope Pier in Baldwin County officially reopened Saturday for the first time in weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey issued her “safer at home” order, which allowed reopenings of some businesses in a limited way.