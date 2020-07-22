ALEA extends online driver license renewal process

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabamians can now renew their driver licenses online twice within 12 years.

Previously, Alabama residents could only renew online once per eight years. However, the ongoing challenges of the pandemic made the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency change its online renewal process for the time being.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges in our daily lives,” Gov. Ivey said. “As we work tirelessly to mitigate the spread of the virus in our state and to offer some relief to our citizens, I am proud that ALEA will be enabling more online driver license renewals. In Alabama, we want to lift burdens and ensure the health and safety of every Alabamian. This extension is certainly an effort to help do just that.”

Since the pandemic began, the ALEA has been looking over and tweaking its Driver License Division operations to minimize risk among customers and employees.

“We are pleased to offer this extension to ease the minds of customers with health-related concerns during this precarious time, as well as reduce the number of in-person transactions at ALEA’s Driver License Examining Offices, county probate and license commissioners’ offices,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

Those wishing to renew their driver licenses can do so at www.alea.gov.