ALEA extends online driver license renewal process

By 11 minutes ago

 

Gov. Kay Ivey announced Alabamians can now renew their driver licenses online twice within 12 years.

Previously, Alabama residents could only renew online once per eight years.  However, the ongoing challenges of the pandemic made the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency change its online renewal process for the time being.

“COVID-19 has presented many challenges in our daily lives,” Gov. Ivey said.  “As we work tirelessly to mitigate the spread of the virus in our state and to offer some relief to our citizens, I am proud that ALEA will be enabling more online driver license renewals.  In Alabama, we want to lift burdens and ensure the health and safety of every Alabamian. This extension is certainly an effort to help do just that.”

Since the pandemic began, the ALEA has been looking over and tweaking its Driver License Division operations to minimize risk among customers and employees.

“We are pleased to offer this extension to ease the minds of customers with health-related concerns during this precarious time, as well as reduce the number of in-person transactions at ALEA’s Driver License Examining Offices, county probate and license commissioners’ offices,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

Those wishing to renew their driver licenses can do so at www.alea.gov.

Tags: 
Alabama Drivers License
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Driver License Division
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: COVID-19 in Alabama

By Caroline Vincent Mar 24, 2020
coronavirus coverage

July 22

49th Kentuck Festival of the Arts canceled 

ALEA extends online driver license renewal process

70,413 cases, 3,511 hospitalizations, 1,325 deaths confirmed in Alabama

July 21

69,075 cases, 3,430 hospitalizations, 1,268

July 20

Tuscaloosa County school system offering on- and off-campus learning options

By Jul 20, 2020
Tuscaloosa County School System
tcss.net

 

Tuscaloosa County School System Superintendent Keri Johnson released a video last week with answers for parents and students regarding the system’s reopening plans.

“Our School system serves 18,000 students,” Johnson said. “There are no perfect solutions and no one solution is perfect for everyone.”

The system is offering on-campus and off-campus options, but even the on-campus option could feature some online learning, Johnson said.

Changes Coming For Alabama Drivers Licenses

By & Nov 11, 2018

Alabama's growing population means state driver licenses will get an additional digit.  

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it's adding an eighth digit to all new driver licenses issued by the state beginning Dec. 1.

The department says people who hold the roughly 5.9 million valid licenses already issued by the state won't be affected by the change. Their seven-digit licenses will remain valid.