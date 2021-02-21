Alleged member of a sex trafficking ring with Alabama ties faces New York charges

"Alabama, Human Trafficking, and the Web"

The two member Alabama Public Radio news team spent fourteen months and three thousand miles on the road, with no budget, investigating the trafficking issue in Alabama. It all began with a number.

641,000.

That’s the total of on-line sex trafficking ads in Alabama, just in 2017, as counted by the University of Alabama’s College of Social Work. Our reporting is that this type of web activity is a reliable metric to track sex trafficking since, in Alabama, it’s where traffickers come out in the open. APR news built on that earlier figure of 641,000 by commissioning a study by the cybercrime lab at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. These analysts generated a one-day “snap shot” of verified sex trafficking ads in Mobile, Birmingham, Montgomery, and Huntsville. The result for these four small cities outpaced numbers that day for Atlanta, a main hub for trafficking in the southeast. The four-month effort included screening out bogus internet ads by using the featured photos of the young women. The UAB computer program searched the web for exact copies of the picture. The ads with original photos were judged by analysts as likely to be genuine, and represented likely victims of trafficking.

SCRIPT

A note to our readers, this article contains material of an adult nature.