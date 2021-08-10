Animal advocates: Don’t forget your pets during Hurricane planning

Hurricane forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic which could grow into our latest tropical storm. While this goes on, animal rights advocates are urging owners in Alabama to include their pets in their hurricane disaster plans. Doctor Douglas Cratt is President of the American Veterinary Association. He says a pet safety plan should include protecting them from stress as a storm approaches.

“Pets can be effected the exact same way we can be,” said Cratt. “Some people get very anxious when bad weather comes, so our pets can do the same thing, depending on what the weather is. So, they’re seeking out comfort from their owners, their families when that comes around.”

One issue that pet owners and their furry friends can have in common is stress as a major storm lumbers toward the Alabama coast. Doctor Cratt says family pets can experience stress when a big storm approaches, and there are warning signs their owners can watch for.

“What you may notice with some of the pets if that they may be vocalizing a little bit more, they may be pacing in appropriately, sometimes they’re panting with their mouths just really pulled back at inappropriate times,” said Cratt. “Those would all be things we’d be looking for.”

The approach of last year’s Hurricane ZETA prompted the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is issue a statement on not abandoning dogs and cats. Their concern was over animals left tethered, which could swim to exhaustion and drown during rising waters.