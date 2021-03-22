WUAL-FM is operating on our low power backup system.

Engineers are working to restore the full power transmission as soon as possible.

WAPR Operating at Half Power

WAPR Operating at Half Power

We'll give an update once it's back to full power

Anti-poverty group leader weighs in on Amazon unionization in Bessemer

By 1 hour ago

 

Credit Associated Press

The voting deadline for unionization for Amazon workers in Bessemer is approaching.

A rally is taking place in the Birmingham suburb in support of this vote. They are voting on whether or not to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Reverend Dr. William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign is one of the speakers for the event. He said unions have always had a hard time establishing in the south. 

“There has been an outright effort as far back as the turn of the 19th to the 20th century on through the New Deal up until now to fight against labor unions in the South,” he said. 

The rally is part of the Poor Peoples’ Campaign’s Moral Monday series of events. Barber said the reason for this has to do with more than workers’ rights. 

“Because the potential to bring Black and White and Brown workers together in the South," he said. "It would raise wages in the South and it would empower the workers to join together, not only in terms of fighting for union rights but also waging the fight for voting rights.” 

Barber said 85 percent of the workers at the Bessemer site are Black.  The warehouse workers must mail their ballots to the National Labor Relations Board by Monday, March 29. The rally is taking place at the Unity CME Church in Bessemer.   

Tags: 
Poor People's Campaign
Dr. William Barber
Amazon Bessemer
Amazon union
Amazon
Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union
National Labor Relations Board

Related Content

Al Gore, Poor People's Campaign Co-Chair Hold Environmental Town Hall in Alabama

By Feb 22, 2019
Gore Barber Holcombe
Julie Bennett / AP

Former Vice President Al Gore and the Rev. William Barber II, co-chair of the national Poor People's Campaign, held a town hall in Alabama Thursday to spotlight environmental justice issues.

The two toured a neighborhood in Lowndes County where residents say the sewage system regularly overflows into their yards and homes. They then held a town hall in the town of Hayneville.

Poor People's Campaign March Leads to Arrests in Montgomery

By Alex AuBuchon & May 15, 2018
Poor People's Campaign

A peaceful rally for the Poor People’s Campaign yesterday ended with some people arrested after sitting in the street to block traffic in Montgomery’s Court Square.

Al.com reports the rally was part of a coordinated national effort, with protests planned in 30 states as well as the District of Columbia.

The Rev. Carolyn Foster of Greater Birmingham Ministries says the goal of the event is to "Draw attention to the fact that people are starving, children are hungry, [and] benefits are being cut back in the wealthiest country in the world."

Congress Democrats support unionization efforts at Amazon facility

By Caroline Vincent Mar 5, 2021
Amazon logo
Amazon

 

Deomocratic members of Congress are voicing their support for Amazon workers fighting to unionize in Birmingham.

The effort is the largest in Amazon's history, which is the country's second-largest employer.

Mail-in voting by the 6,000 workers began in February and ends at the end of March.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell welcomed four fellow House Democratic Caucus to Birmingham on Friday to draw attention to the vote.

Amazon warehouse workers to vote on union

By Caroline Vincent Feb 2, 2021
Amazon logo
Amazon

 

Amazon workers in Alabama are voting next week on whether to unionize.

Employees of the Bessemer facility are looking to create a union for full and part-time workers to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Mail-in balloting will begin Feb. 8 after a decision made last month by the National Labor Relations Board. 