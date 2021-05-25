APR wins 3 regional Murrow awards for Gulf Coast oil spill anniversary coverage

Alabama Public Radio won three regional Edward R. Murrow awards for our coverage of the tenth anniversary of the BP Gulf oil spill.

We were generously recognized for Best Documentary, for “Oil & Water: 10 Years Later,” Best Series, for “Pain Persists Ten Years After the Gulf Oil Spill,” and Best Radio News Feature for “Challenges Still Face the Alabama Seafood Industry, 10 Years After The BP Oil Spill.”

This project utilized our Gulf Coast correspondents Guy Busby and Lynn Oldshue. APR recruited and trained Guy and Lynn to do radio stories to resolve the “news desert” along the coast. In fact, Lynn’s story on the ongoing effects of chemical oil dispersants was her first story for APR. Guy contributed a feature on how Gulf businesses coped with the impact of the spill 10 years ago and how they’re undergoing similar hardships with COVID-19.

News director Pat Duggins did two features on the ongoing mental health problems from the disaster, and another on the problems Alabama’s seafood industry is still facing.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.