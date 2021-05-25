APR wins 3 regional Murrow awards for Gulf Coast oil spill anniversary coverage

By 23 minutes ago

 

Credit rtdna.org

Alabama Public Radio won three regional Edward R. Murrow awards for our coverage of the tenth anniversary of the BP Gulf oil spill.

We were generously recognized for Best Documentary, for “Oil & Water: 10 Years Later,” Best Series, for “Pain Persists Ten Years After the Gulf Oil Spill,” and Best Radio News Feature for “Challenges Still Face the Alabama Seafood Industry, 10 Years After The BP Oil Spill.”

This project utilized our Gulf Coast correspondents Guy Busby and Lynn Oldshue. APR recruited and trained Guy and Lynn to do radio stories to resolve the “news desert” along the coast. In fact, Lynn’s story on the ongoing effects of chemical oil dispersants was her first story for APR. Guy contributed a feature on how Gulf businesses coped with the impact of the spill 10 years ago and how they’re undergoing similar hardships with COVID-19.

News director Pat Duggins did two features on the ongoing mental health problems from the disaster, and another on the problems Alabama’s seafood industry is still facing.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

Tags: 
Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards
Gulf oil spill
2010 Gulf Oil Spill
2010 BP oil spill
Alabama BP oil spill
BP PLC Gulf Coast oil spill
Gulf Coast oil spill

Related Content

Human trafficking series wins 2 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

By Caroline Vincent May 13, 2020
Edward R. Murrow 2020
RTDNA

Alabama Public Radio was awarded two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association this week.

Both awards went to the station's series on human trafficking throughout the state. 

The challenges for Alabama's seafood industry ten years after the BP oil spill

By Apr 17, 2020
APR's Pat Duggins

An Alabama Public Radio news feature, which is part of APR's effort to address the "news desert" along the state's Gulf coast. APR recruited and trained veteran print journalists in Mobile and Baldwin counties to join our news team to do radio stories from along the Gulf coast.

The environmental healing process 10 years after the BP oil spill

By APR Gulf coast reporter Mike Dumas Apr 21, 2020
State of Louisiana

An Alabama Public Radio news feature, which is part of APR effort to address the "news desert" along the state's Gulf coast. APR recruited and trained veteran print journalists in Mobile and Baldwin counties to join our news team to do radio stories from along the Gulf coast.