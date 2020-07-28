Arrests at Alabama Capitol protest for Medicaid expansion

Credit Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Several people, including a former longtime state senator, have been arrested for attempting to paint “Good Trouble” and “Expand Medicaid” on the street in front of the Alabama Capitol.  

Montgomery police handcuffed former Sen. Hank Sanders and several others Tuesday as they began to write the words in yellow spray paint. It was not immediately clear what they were being charged with.

The arrests followed a news conference by the Alabama Save OurSelves Movement for Justice an Democracy and other groups. They have held periodic events urging Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and legislators to expand the state’s Medicaid program.

Medicaid Expansion
Alabama Capitol
Alabama Senator Hank Sanders
Hank Sanders
Save Ourselves Movement for Justice and Democracy
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

