Attorney General Bill Barr Testifies

Attorney General William P. Barr testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday for the first time since he released a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Barr told the Judiciary Committee he did not misrepresent the report by Mueller. Barr also blamed the media for “reading too much” into his initial summary.

But in a letter from the special counsel to the attorney general released on Wednesday, Mueller wrote that Barr’s summary failed to capture “the context, nature and substance” of his report and had left the public confused.

Democrats on the committee grilled Barr on why he did not acknowledge concerns expressed in Mueller’s letter at a House hearing in April. They also challenged the attorney general on why he said President Trump cooperated fully with the investigation when, in actuality, he tried to derail it.

During the hearing, Republicans focused on Hillary Clinton’s email server and text messages between FBI officials in 2016, which were against then-candidate Trump.

We’ll analyze the testimony and talk about what to expect next.

Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO, The National Constitution Center; professor, The George Washington University Law School; author, “William Howard Taft” and “Louis D. Brandeis: American Prophet”; @RosenJeffrey

