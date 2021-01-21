Auburn man faces charges in connection with Capitol riot

By Caroline Vincent 56 minutes ago

 

Credit PBS

 

An Auburn man is one of multiple from Alabama arrested for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. 

The 23-year-old William Watson has been charged with civil disorder, being in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. An investigator said Watson was carrying a can of mace when he entered the Capitol through a broken window.

After being identified as part of the mob, Watson had a bond from a previous drug case revoked.

Watson is the fourth man from Alabama arrested in connection to the insurrection.

Tags: 
U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol insurrection

Related Content

Alabama man arrested for Capitol riot: 'Crowd became mob"

By Caroline Vincent Jan 14, 2021
U.S. Capitol insurrection
Associated Press

 

Another Alabama man has been arrested after being identified as a member of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week. 

Joshua Black of Leeds has been charged with entering a restricted building and voilent entry or disorderly conduct. Authorities identified him from a photograph taken from the Senate floor and a YouTube video he made where he stated the crowd was angry because the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump.

Alabama man arrested near US Capitol had truckload of weapons

By Caroline Vincent Jan 13, 2021
U.S. Capitol insurrection
Associated Press

 

An Alabama man is among those arrested from a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday after authorities found him in possession of several weapons.

Prosecutors said that Lonnie Leroy Coffman had a truck full of components for 11 explosive devices, guns, smoke devices, machetes and a note with information about a member of Congress. A court filing states that the items found suggest that Coffman planned to distribute the weapons and attack members of Congress. 