Auburn man faces charges in connection with Capitol riot

An Auburn man is one of multiple from Alabama arrested for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The 23-year-old William Watson has been charged with civil disorder, being in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct. An investigator said Watson was carrying a can of mace when he entered the Capitol through a broken window.

After being identified as part of the mob, Watson had a bond from a previous drug case revoked.

Watson is the fourth man from Alabama arrested in connection to the insurrection.