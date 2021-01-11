Auburn provost facing no-confidence vote over pandemic plan

Faculty members at Auburn University have called for a vote of no-confidence in provost Bill Hardgrave over his handling of class scheduling amid the coronavirus pandemic. The University Senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to address the complaints.

Grievances have been voiced for months since more than 500 faculty members met virtually in November to address Hardgrave's insistence on returning to in-person instruction in the spring.

Auburn president Jay Gouge said a no-confidence vote during a pandemic and social unrest would be "unprecedented and destructive."