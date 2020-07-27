Authorities: Teen killed in tubing accident on Alabama lake

By 41 minutes ago

 

Credit blog.al.com

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died in a boating accident on an Alabama lake. 

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division says the teenager was being pulled in an intertube on Smith Lake when the accident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The agency says it responded to the Winston County area of the lake, which is about 70 miles north of Birmingham. Officials didn't comment further on the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The victim wasn't immediately identified. The agency was continuing to investigate.

Tags: 
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol
boating accidents
tubing accident
Smith Lake

