Baldwin County vaccines available for those 75 years and older

Locations for large scale COVID-19 vaccinations in Baldwin County are shifting south next week.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a dose include those who are 75 and older, or first responders. Shots will continue at the OWA center in Foley on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Daphne Civic Center hosted its last coronavirus vaccination date yesterday. The demand for COVID-19 vaccines allowed hundreds of residents in the Gulf Shores and Baldwin county area to receive the Moderna vaccine. The Alabama Department of Public Health worked alongside city officials and Baldwin County emergency managers to handle the crowds.

Jenny Kilpatrick is with ADPH and said the criteria for the OWA center next week will stay the same as the Daphne location.

“The current recommendation that we are following, the guidelines are those 75 and older, healthcare workers, first-responders and law enforcement. So we will continue to vaccinate those groups at the OWA location,” she said. Kilpatrick also said it is important for those at risk to get the vaccine due to the extra layer of protection it provides from the virus. “So we really want people to do everything they can to protect themselves. This vaccine will give them that extra layer of protection, in addition to all the things they are already doing. Wearing their mask, washing their hands, maintaining that social distance,” she said. The OWA vaccinations will open be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis. The vaccine is free to the public. Kilpatrick recommends those planning to receive the vaccine to bring their identification and food and drink for the waiting time. The address for the OWA site is 1501 South OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535.