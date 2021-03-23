Bessemer train depot could get new life in new railroad park

By 4 hours ago

Credit Photo via Jacob Blankenship for Bham Now

A nonprofit group in Bessemer is hoping to create a new park built around a train depot.

The Bessemer Redevelopment Corps recently purchased the city’s train depot with the intent to make it a community and cultural hub.

The depot has been out of commission since it caught fire in 2017.

WIAT-TV reports backers of the idea are calling it the future Railroad Park of Bessemer.

They're also considering having a sustainable hydroponic garden to help offer food to residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

Tags: 
Bessemer Redevelopment Corps
Bessemer train depot
Railroad Park
Bessemer

