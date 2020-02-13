Bill would bar transgender students from some sports teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A proposal to ban transgender students from playing on sports teams of the gender they identify with drew criticism during a public hearing in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Rep. Chris Pringle said his bill would require student athletes to compete under the gender assigned at their birth. The bill is titled the Gender Is Real Legislative Act, or GIRL Act.

Carmarion D. Anderson, Alabama state director of the Human Rights Campaign, said the bill discriminates against transgender individuals for a problem that doesn't exist.  

