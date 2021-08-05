Birmingham hospitals: Most COVID patients are unvaccinated

By Caroline Vincent 23 minutes ago

Credit Pixabay

Birmingham hospitals are once again filling up with COVID-19 patients.

Most of those are unvaccinated and younger than patients first hospitalized at the start of the pandemic.

Doctors and administrators from seven Birmingham hospitals held a press conference Wednesday and asked that the public get vaccinated. Dr. Jeremy Rogers of Grandview Medical Center specifically said the surge is preventable if people get vaccinated. 

There were 213 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on July 4, but numbers have risen to more than 1,800 as of Aug. 4.

Tags: 
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

Virus hospitalizations in Alabama approach 1,600 amid surge

By Caroline Vincent Aug 2, 2021
face mask COVID-19 coronavirus
Pixabay

State Health Officer Scott Harris is encouraging Alabamians to get vaccinated as case numbers of the coronavirus surge.

The number of patients for the virus just reached its highest point within the last six months due to the new delta variant. Harris said anyone who contracts COVID-19 is likely to spread it to three or four other people.

COVID-19 cases on the rise statewide

By Jul 23, 2021
COVID-19 coronavirus
Pixabay

 

COVID is spreading again statewide. The Alabama Department of Public Health has reinstated its daily COVID updates to remind the public the pandemic isn’t over.

The average positive test rate has gone from over 11% to over 20% in the past week. A recent UAB study found that 70% of virus samples from across the state were the more transmissible and severe delta variant. 

Dr. Karen Landers is the district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said previous infection won’t make you immune to the delta variant.

Alabama suffers 'self-inflicted wound' of worsening COVID-19

By Caroline Vincent Jul 21, 2021
COVID-19 coronavirus
Pixabay

Alabama health officials say that the state's low vaccination rate is the direct cause for an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The president of the Alabama Hospital Association cited frustration and called the situation a "self-inflicted wound."