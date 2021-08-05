Birmingham hospitals: Most COVID patients are unvaccinated

Birmingham hospitals are once again filling up with COVID-19 patients.

Most of those are unvaccinated and younger than patients first hospitalized at the start of the pandemic.

Doctors and administrators from seven Birmingham hospitals held a press conference Wednesday and asked that the public get vaccinated. Dr. Jeremy Rogers of Grandview Medical Center specifically said the surge is preventable if people get vaccinated.

There were 213 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on July 4, but numbers have risen to more than 1,800 as of Aug. 4.