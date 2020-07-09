Birmingham seeks input in superintendent search

By 2 hours ago

 

Credit bhamcityschools.org

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city is seeking community input as it launches a search for a permanent school superintendent. 

The Birmingham Board of Education appointed longtime employee Dr. Mark Sullivan as interim superintendent in May as Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring wrapped up her three-year tenure with the city's school system. Herring resigned to lead Atlanta Public Schools.

  WBRC-TV reports the board has opened an online survey for input on the type of leader they’d like to see in the post.

The deadline for completion is Wednesday, July 15. 

Birmingham City Schools
Birmingham Board of Education
Lisa Herring

Related Content

Birmingham Board Approves Plan to Close Schools

By Mar 13, 2013
Mark Almond/malmond@al.com

The Birmingham school board has approved a cost savings plan that calls for closing seven schools and laying off 90 employees.

WBRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/10DrSJj) that 19 employees in the central office and 71 workers across the system will be laid off.

The schools that will be closed are Center Street Middle School; Councill K-5; Daniel Payne Middle School; Hemphill Pre-K-5; Lewis Elementary School; Norwood K-5; and North Roebuck Elementary School.

Judge Rules Against Birmingham School Board

By Associated Press Aug 13, 2012
alsde.edu / Alabama Department of Education

A judge has ruled that the state Department of Education will remain in control of the Birmingham school system and Birmingham school Superintendent Craig Witherspoon will continue in his job.

Birmingham City Schools Accredited

By Alex AuBuchon & Jul 20, 2018
birmingham city schools

The main school system in Alabama’s largest city has received full accreditation for the first time ever.

News outlets report Birmingham City Schools gained the approval from AdvancED. Superintendent Lisa Herring said during a news conference Tuesday this is the first time that Birmingham City Schools has ever been accredited as a system.