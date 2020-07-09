Birmingham seeks input in superintendent search

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama city is seeking community input as it launches a search for a permanent school superintendent.

The Birmingham Board of Education appointed longtime employee Dr. Mark Sullivan as interim superintendent in May as Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring wrapped up her three-year tenure with the city's school system. Herring resigned to lead Atlanta Public Schools.

WBRC-TV reports the board has opened an online survey for input on the type of leader they’d like to see in the post.

The deadline for completion is Wednesday, July 15.