'Black Lives Matter,' 'Expand Medicaid' painted near Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Protestors wrote “Black Lives Matter” and “Expand Medicaid” in front of the Alabama Capitol during a demonstration on Thursday.

The painting happened during a press conference and demonstration by the Alabama SaveOurselves Movement for Justice and Democracy. The group holds regular press conferences advocating for the expansion of Medicaid in the state.

The protest began with a mock funeral service, with people lying down in front of the Alabama Capitol, that organizers said was to remember people who died without medical care and people who died from police shootings.