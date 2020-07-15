Board votes to rename 3 schools honoring Confederates

By 13 minutes ago

 

Credit Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school board wants to rename three high schools that honor men who played roles in the Confederacy. 

The Montgomery County Board of Education voted Tuesday to change the names of high schools honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and poet Sidney Lanier, who served in the rebel army. The board must now get a waiver of a state law guarding Confederate memorials or pay a $25,000 fine for each renaming.

A debate over the school names began amid protests over racial inequality following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Tags: 
Montgomery County Board of Education
Black Lives Matter
George Floyd

Related Content

Birmingham bans use of chokeholds by police

By 16 hours ago
Birmingham police

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of Alabama's largest city is banning the use of chokeholds by police following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the ban on Tuesday during a continuing review of city policies. He also issued new guidelines that say city police now have a duty to intervene anytime they see a fellow officer using excessive force.

Confederate flag losing prominence 155 years after Civil War

By Jun 30, 2020
Confederate flag Talladega
Associated Press

 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag is losing its place of official prominence in the South 155 years after the end of the Civil War. 

Mississippi’s Republican-controlled Legislature voted Sunday to remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag. Other states took action previously. NASCAR, meanwhile, has banned the rebel banner from its car races.

The Street of Many Colors in Mobile

By APR Gulf coast correspondent Guy Busby Jul 2, 2020

An APR news feature

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has prompted protests throughout Alabama. Marchers carrying signs have made their voices heard in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Fairhope. In Mobile recently, children and other residents used a different medium to spread the message. They used chalk.