Books-A-Million to Welcome Senator Doug Jones at Historic Lyric Theatre in March

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 28, 2019--U.S. Senator Doug Jones will greet Birmingham and Huntsville fans to discuss his new book “ Bending Toward Justice: The Birmingham Church Bombing That Changed the Course of Civil Rights.” Books-A-Million invites guests to join the author for a book launch event on Saturday, March 16 at 6 p.m. at the Lyric Theatre, located at 1800 Third Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama. Dedicated fans can also meet-and-greet with Senator Jones during his book signing event on Thursday, March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Books-A-Million store located on 1001 Memorial Parkway Northwest in Huntsville, Alabama.

“This riveting tale tells the story of the decades-long fight to bring justice to the victims of the 16 th Street Baptist Church Bombing, culminating in Senator Doug Jones’ prosecution of the last living bombers,” said publisher St. Martin’s Press. “‘Bending Toward Justice’ is a dramatic and compulsively readable account of a key moment in our long national struggle for equality, narrated by an author who played a major role in these events.”

Fans can reserve their FREE ticket for the book launch on March 16 at dougjonesbambham.eventbrite.com; entry includes light refreshments, followed by a musical performance and book discussion. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase a first edition copy of the book signed by Senator Jones. Tickets for the formal meet-and-greet and book signing on March 21 are $33 and can be found at dougjonesbamhuntsville.eventbrite.com; entry includes admission and a copy of the book, which will be available at the signing.

ABOUT BOOKS-A-MILLION

Books-A-Million, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest chain of bookstores in the United States. Books-A-Million got its start in 1917 as a magazine stand in Florence, Alabama and now operates over 200 stores in 32 states as well as an online store at booksamillion.com. While Books-A-Million’s presence has grown, the goal has remained the same: to serve each community with the best selection of books, toys, games and entertainment, all at great prices. Find the nearest Books-A-Million at booksamillion.com/storefinder. Follow Books-A-Million on Twitter ( twitter.com/booksamillion ) and like us on Facebook ( facebook.com/booksamillion ).