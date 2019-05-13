Burnett named interim president of University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The University of Mobile has a new president.

Trustees at the private, Baptist-affiliated school selected executive dean and history professor Lonnie Burnett as interim president on Friday.

A statement from the school says the appointment takes effect May 28 and last for 16 months. Burnett replaces former board chairman Fred Wilson, who had served as interim president.

The university's previous president, Tim Smith, cited personal reasons in resigning in February.

The small, liberal arts and science school was founded in 1961. It has an enrollment of about 1,600 students.

Burnett is a graduate of the University of Mobile.

