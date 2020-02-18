Byrne fights to make Senate runoff

Credit freethinker.uk

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne said he expects to make the GOP runoff in the race for U.S. Senate.

Byrne is part of a crowded field that includes former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.  

The three-term congressman is giving up his safe congressional seat to run  for the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

Byrne has recently stepped up attacks on Sessions and Tuberville. A new Byrne campaign ad dismisses Session as someone who let President Trump down and got fired. Sessions' spokesman John Rogers says the attack was proof that Byrne is desperate.

Tags: 
Bradley Byrne
Jeff Sessions
Tommy Tuberville
Senator Doug Jones
Alabama Senate Race

Related Content

Jeff Sessions stresses Trump loyalty in Alabama Senate race

By Jan 27, 2020

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is emphasizing his loyalty to President Donald Trump as he seeks to reclaim the  U.S. Senate seat he held for 20 years.

The former senator from Alabama faces a competitive primary that will test how much Trump’s past criticisms have damaged his support in the deeply red state. Sessions was forced to resign as Trump's first attorney general after his recusal from the Russia inquiry prompted blistering public criticism from the president.

Moore lags in 2020 fundraising, Jones leads

By Jul 17, 2019
Moore Jones

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republican Roy Moore has raised less than $17,000 so far in his newest U.S. Senate race.

Moore this week reported raising $16,693 since announcing his candidacy four weeks ago and trails almost all other candidates in fundraising.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones has raised the most. He brought in $2 million last fundraising quarter and has a campaign balance of $4.2 million.

In the crowded GOP primary field, Congressman Bradley Byrne raised nearly $700,000 last quarter and has $2.4 million on hand.