Bystander among 2 shot outside Tuscaloosa mall

15 minutes ago

 

Credit commons.wikimedia.org

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Two people have been shot outside an Alabama mall. Tuscaloosa police tweeted that the shooting occurred in a parking lot outside University Mall. 

A police spokesman said a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were both hospitalized. Authorities did not immediately say what prompted the shooting. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said one of the victims was an innocent bystander.

The shooting came eight days after an 8-year-old was killed and three others injured in a shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover. Hoover is about 45 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa.

Authorities said it was safe for shoppers to leave the stores.

University Mall
mall shooting
Tuscaloosa
shooting

Shootout inside Walmart store in Alabama leaves 2 dead

By Feb 13, 2020
www.abc3340.com

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Two men are dead after an argument led to a shootout at a Walmart store in Mobile, Alabama.

Police say two people got into a dispute at a Walmart Neighborhood Market on Wednesday night and both pulled out guns. Each opened fire and shot the other. A witness said people ran through the store as multiple shots rang out.

Both men were taken to a hospital where they died. Police identify them as 21-year-old Jaquess Thompson and 44-year-old Seantatis Kirksey.

It's unclear what prompted the dispute.

Family of black man killed by police in Birmingham mall filing suit

By Nov 22, 2019
Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr.
Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Parents of a black man who was killed by police who mistook him for a shooting suspect at an Alabama shopping mall said they were filing a federal lawsuit Friday, the first anniversary of his death.

The parents of 21-year-old Emantic "EJ" Bradford Jr. joined lawyers at a news conference announcing the suit accusing police and officials in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, where the fatal shooting occurred, of violating his civil rights.

A statement from the city denied that police or municipal officials did anything wrong.

Murder charge filed in shooting outside Cracker Barrel

By Apr 1, 2019
blog.al.com

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have filed a capital murder charge in the slaying of an Alabama man who was shot to death during a parking lot confrontation.

Police in the Birmingham suburb of Trussville say 22-year-old Bryan Patrick Hancock of Pinson is being held without bail in the killing of 40-year-old Randy Young.

Young died Saturday, two days after he was shot in the head outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

Police say an argument occurred after Hancock parked in a way that blocked Young's vehicle.