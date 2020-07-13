Bystander among 2 shot outside Tuscaloosa mall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Two people have been shot outside an Alabama mall. Tuscaloosa police tweeted that the shooting occurred in a parking lot outside University Mall.

A police spokesman said a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were both hospitalized. Authorities did not immediately say what prompted the shooting. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said one of the victims was an innocent bystander.

The shooting came eight days after an 8-year-old was killed and three others injured in a shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover. Hoover is about 45 miles northeast of Tuscaloosa.

Authorities said it was safe for shoppers to leave the stores.