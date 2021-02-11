Related Program: Keepin' It Real (Opinion) Cam Marston on the Cole Slaw Challenge By Brittany Young • 36 minutes ago Related Program: Keepin' It Real (Opinion) ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 3:25 Cam Marston's Commentary... In today's Keepin' It Real commentary, Cam Marston invites us to take the cole slaw challenge... Edited by Corey Carpenter Tags: grocery store experiencecole slaw challengegood newspositive stories that should be spotlightedrandom acts of kindnessCam MarstonKeepin it Realalabama public radioShareTweetEmail