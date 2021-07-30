CDC warns about dangers of excessive Alabama heat

The Center for Disease Control is doing more than warning Alabamians about COVID-19. There’s also a concern over summer temperatures. Forecasters have a heat advisory in effect all day today. For example, the mercury is expected to hit ninety five degrees in Mobile. But, the heat index could make it feel like one hundred and six degrees. That’s better than yesterday when forecasters say it felt like one hundred and fifteen degrees. The CDC says more than seven hundred people die every year in the U.S. because of extreme heat. Alabamians aged two and younger are considered especially at risk. There’s also a heat concern for people with health conditions including obesity, heart disease, poor circulation, and mental illness.