Census Data: Huntsville tops Birmingham as Alabama's biggest city

An APR News Feature --Part of an innovative collaboration between Alabama Public Radio, the commercial newsroom at WVUA23-TV, and the University of Alabama's Center for Public Television (CPT.)

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts Alabama’s death rate from COVID-19 won’t hit zero for another three weeks. That prompted an emergency call from hospitals in need of protective equipment for first responders.

“We haven’t if our supplies of PPEs are going to last So, there’s been this factor of…just the unknown,” Dee Calce said.