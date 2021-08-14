Census Data: Huntsville tops Birmingham as Alabama's biggest city

New figures from the 2020 U.S. Census indicates that Huntsville has overtaken Birmingham as Alabama's largest city. The new numbers show Huntsville is now slightly more populous than Birmingham. Huntsville has a population of 215,006. Birmingham has a population of 200,733. Huntsville has seen rapid growth over the past decade. The population of the city has jumped by 19% since 2010. However, the Birmingham metro area remains the largest in the state. The Birmingham-Hoover Metro Statistical Area has 1.1 million people, while the Huntsville Metro Area has more than 490,000 people.