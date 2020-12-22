Christmas in the ICU: Decorations, lights and many tears

By Caroline Vincent 30 minutes ago

 

Credit Associated Press

Holidays are not easy for anyone this year thanks to COVID-19, but one Alabama hospital is doing its best to cheer up those who will be spending them away from home and family. 

Staff members at East Alabama Medical Center have decorated the intensive care unit with Christmas trees, snowman stickers and lights. They said they hope that the merriment lightens the mental load of their patients. 

Health officials are worried that the spread of COVID-19 will increase over the holidays because of travel and gatherings. 

Tags: 
East Alabama Medical Center
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

