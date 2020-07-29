Civil rights icon Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

Credit Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in his hometown of Atlanta in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he's buried. 

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Lewis on Wednesday at the state capitol rotunda following a ceremony to honor him. A private burial service in Atlanta is scheduled for Thursday.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. Born to sharecroppers during Jim Crow segregation, he was beaten by Alabama state troopers during the civil rights movement and spoke ahead of Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the 1963 March on Washington.

Congressman John Lewis
john lewis
civil rights

