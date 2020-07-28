Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders have praised the late congressman John Lewis as a moral force for the nation in a Capitol Rotunda memorial service rich with symbolism and punctuated by the booming, recorded voice of the civil rights icon. 

In a solemn display of bipartisan unity Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Lewis “the conscience of the Congress,” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the longtime Georgia congressman as a model of courage.

Lewis was born to sharecroppers during Jim Crow segregation and was beaten by Alabama state troopers during the civil rights movement. He was awarded the Medal of Freedom by the nation's first Black president in 2011.

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. 

A processional with Lewis’ casket was carried across the bridge Sunday where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis is being remembered in ceremonies in the rural Alabama county where his story began. 

Friends, family and admirers began a series of celebrations of Lewis' life at Troy University in rural Pike County. That's where Lewis would later playfully remind the university chancellor that he was denied admission in 1957 because he was Black. Years later he would receive an honorary doctorate there.

The late U.S. Congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma's Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A processional with Lewis' casket was carried across the bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten fifty five years ago on "Bloody Sunday," a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans. Lewis will lie in repose at the Alabama Capitol on Sunday afternoon. Lewis figured prominently in Alabama Public Radio's international award winning documentary "More Bridges to Cross."