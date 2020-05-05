In clamor to reopen, many blacks feel their safety ignored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrictions meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus see them as one more example of how their health and their rights just don’t seem to matter. 

To many, it seems that the people protesting — who have been predominantly white — are agitating for reopening because they won’t be the ones to suffer the consequences of it. Instead, those will fall disproportionately on the shoulders of black people and other marginalized groups.

The pandemic has highlighted gaping inequalities in the United States. Black people are dying in disproportionate numbers from COVID-19 in the U.S.

Gulf Coast display
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is expected to end years of record growth in Alabama's tourism revenues. 

The Alabama Tourism Department says 28 million visitors spent nearly $17 billion in the state in 2019. It was the third straight year that travel spending grew by more than $1 billion in the state.

Alabama's virus numbers rise as stores, other venues open

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s number of coronavirus cases have continued to rise as some cities eased the restrictions that had been in place since the global crisis began. 

As of Saturday evening, more than 7,600 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the state according to state health data. Alabama’s death toll from the virus was at least 288.