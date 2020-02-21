Coastal bridge closed after strike by runaway barge

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — A major bridge on the Alabama coast is closed after being hit by a runaway barge.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier posts on his Facebook page that the incident at the Dauphin Island bridge happened Friday morning. Collier says a barge hit the north end of the roughly 3-mile-long bridge. He says state transportation officials shut down the span for an inspection, and it's unclear when it will reopen.

The bridge links southern Mobile County with Dauphin Island, which is home to about 1,300 people.