Committee votes down payday loan restrictions

By 2 minutes ago

 

An Alabama Senate committee has voted down a proposal to give payday lending customers longer to repay their loans.

Lawmakers voted 6-8 against the bill that would give borrowers 30 days to repay a loan instead of as little as 10 days.

Opposed senators said they believed people would turn to internet lenders if the payday lending stores weren't available in the state.

The committee vote was a blow to groups who have been seeking more restrictions on the industry. State Sen. Tom Butler said the loans become debt traps for families. 

Tags: 
Alabama Senate committee
payday loans
payday lending
Senator Tom Butler

Related Content

Payday Loan Reform Bill Passes AL Senate

By Alex AuBuchon & Mar 9, 2018
payday loans

A bill that passed the Alabama Senate yesterday would give payday loan customers longer to repay their loans.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Arthur Orr, would give borrowers 30 days to repay a loan, instead of as little as 10 days in some cases. Orr says that change would give people a much better chance at paying off the loan. He says the change drops the effective yearly interest rate of payday loans from 450 percent APR down to 220 percent.

Lawmakers Consider Dueling Payday Loan Bills

By Alex AuBuchon May 3, 2017
payday loans

Lawmakers in both chambers of Alabama’s legislature are debating changes to payday loans in the state.

Dueling bills in both the House and the Senate each aim to reform short-term lending in Alabama, but they go about it in different ways.