Confederate monument vandalized outside Alabama courthouse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Confederate monument in Alabama that's been the subject of protests has been vandalized. 

News outlets report that what appears to be red paint was splattered all over the base of the rebel statue outside the Madison County Courthouse in Huntsville early Wednesday. Sheriff's officials say they're investigating.

The memorial was the subject of days of protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Local officials have passed resolutions to move the monument from the courthouse to a cemetery, but nothing has been done.

A state law passed in 2017 to protect Confederate memorials provides a $25,000 penalty for moving or altering such monuments.

confederate statue
confederate monuments
Madison County Courthouse

