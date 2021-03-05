Congress Democrats support unionization efforts at Amazon facility

Deomocratic members of Congress are voicing their support for Amazon workers fighting to unionize in Birmingham.

The effort is the largest in Amazon's history, which is the country's second-largest employer.

Mail-in voting by the 6,000 workers began in February and ends at the end of March.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell welcomed four fellow House Democratic Caucus to Birmingham on Friday to draw attention to the vote.

Amazon has tried unsuccessfully to delay the vote and said workers already have what they would gain by unionizing: benefits, career growth and $15-an-hour starting pay.