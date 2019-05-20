A Conversation With Senator Tom Cotton

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton wrote a book.

But he’s not running for president (as far as we know.)

Politico describes the book as “apolitical,” and it follows the U.S. 3rd Infantry Regiment, a unit which Cotton was a platoon leader in 2007-2008. That regiment is called the Old Guard, which carries out funerals for soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery.

Before his term in the Senate, Cotton served in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as a previous term in the House of Representatives.

In a 2016 interview, Cotton discussed the American perspective on the military.



“From president down to local city council, I think most Americans respect the service and the sacrifice that veterans have made, the service and the skills they bring. The tangible skills are good, sometimes your tangible skills aren’t very marketable, like mine or most infantryman, but the intangible skills: mission focus, leadership, boys under fire, discipline, teamwork, are things that can apply to every setting,” he said.



He’s been praised by Republican strategist Steve Bannon, who spoke to the New Yorker about Cotton.



Next to Trump, he’s the elected official who gets it the most—the economic nationalism. Cotton was the one most supportive of us, up front and behind the scenes, from the beginning. He understands that the Washington élite—this permanent political class of both parties, between the K Street consultants and politicians—needs to be shattered.”



Cotton is also up for reelection in 2020.

We talk to him about his new book, the state of Congress and more.

Produced by Jonquilyn Hill.

GUESTS

Sen. Tom Cotton, Member, U.S. Senate (R-Ark.); author,“Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery;” @SenTomCotton

